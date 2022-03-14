Prince Harry practices Dutch—and reveals all-orange outfit—in new video!

Prince Harry is gearing up for his upcoming trip to the Netherlands! The Duke of Sussex received a Dutch lesson in a﻿ video shared by the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 on Saturday.

“One more time guys, please. You know I need to get this right, and I really want to get it right as well. So how do I say, ‘Good afternoon. You’ve done a great job,’ in Dutch?” Harry asked﻿ Jelle van der Steen, Wouter Bakker, Fenna Geugjes and Alina Zoet.

During their video chat, the Prince revealed that he loves stroopwafels, a Dutch treat, and was also taught how to pronounce Scheveningen—a district of The Hague. “Do you think I’m ready?” Harry asked, before telling the group in Dutch, “Thank you, see you soon in The Hague.”

The Duke was reminded to not forget his hat, which he then put on along with matching sunglasses. The royal dad of two then removed his jacket to reveal his all-orange outfit. “Let’s go,” Harry exclaimed. “We’re ready!”

The fifth Invictus Games were originally set to take place in 2020, but due to COVID-19, were postponed to 2021 and then again to 2022. The international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans is taking place between April 16 and April 22 in The Hague.

Last year, it was announced that Archewell Productions’ first Netflix series, titled Heart of Invictus, would follow competitors from around the world as they train for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year,” Harry, who is patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, said in a statement at the time.

He continued, “As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”