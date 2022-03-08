Royal at the rodeo! Prince Harry wears cowboy hat in Texas

Howdy, Prince Harry! The Duke of Sussex recently traveled to Texas, where the British royal was seen attending the Stockyards Championship Rodeo on Saturday in Fort Worth—and wearing a cowboy hat (see photo here).

“Where was Prince Harry Saturday night? Oooooh, just hanging out behind the bucking chutes at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo!! Loooove it!! Thank you for the visit!!” Stockyards Championship Rodeo secretary Cindy Reid captioned a photo of the royal, which has since been deleted, per PEOPLE.

Prince Harry worked as a jackaroo in Australia in 2003

Former bull rider Cory Melton’s company Melton Bull Co. also shared the photo of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, 37, in a since-deleted post, writing, “Prince Harry hanging out at the rodeo this week ... We get a lot of rodeo royalty but this is the first prince I’ve seen. Said he was going to enter the bull riding but the airline lost his rigging bag….”

Back in 2003, ﻿the Duke worked on a cattle ranch in Australia during his gap year. Harry moved to the United States in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are no longer working members of the royal family, reside in Montecito, California with their two kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. Just last month, Harry was spotted enjoying an American tradition: Super Bowl Sunday. The royal attended the star-studded game at SoFi Stadium with his cousin Princess Eugenie.