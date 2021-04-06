Prince Harry to appear in his and Meghan Markle’s first Netflix series

The journey to the Invictus Games is heading to Netflix! Archewell Productions announced on Tuesday its first Netflix series in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, which Prince Harry is patron of. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries titled Heart of Invictus will follow competitors from around the world as they train for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022.

©Invictus Games Foundation



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first Netflix series is titled ’Heart of Invictus’

Heart of Invictus promises to “reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope.” It will also follow the sporting event’s organizers as they work to prepare for the games and as they partner with each nation’s team to support their competitors over the coming year.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” Harry said in a statement. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.”

The Duke continued, “As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multiyear deal with Netflix in 2020

Prince Harry, who is serving as an executive producer on the series, will appear on camera, according to Netflix. The Invictus Games, founded by Meghan Markle’s husband, use the power of sport to inspire recovery and support rehabilitation for wounded, injured, or sick servicemen and women.

Heart of Invictus aligns with Archewell Productions’ aim to produce programming that informs, elevates, and inspires. Netflix’s Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear.”

Ted added, “From the moment I met them, it’s been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn’t be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before.”