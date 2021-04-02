Prince Harry looks like a ‘local’ at California beach

Prince Harry appears to be enjoying his life in California. The Duke of Sussex was spotted at the beach on Wednesday. In photos obtained by People magazine, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson was pictured with his and wife Meghan Markle’s rescue dog Pula at a beach in Santa Barbara. The royal was dressed down for the sunny outing sporting a white T-shirt, shorts, sunglasses and a baseball hat worn backwards.

©WireImage



Harry and Meghan (pictured in Melbourne, Australia) reside in Montecito, California

“He looked totally at ease,” a source told People. “He has a great relationship with his dog, walking it off-leash. He looked just like a Montecito local just doing his thing — very relaxed walking barefoot.”

The outlet reported that Harry dipped his feet in the ocean while playing fetch with Pula, whom he and Meghan welcomed shortly after their 2018 royal wedding. Per People, Pula’s name has a special meaning since Pula is the official currency of Botswana, which is where the Duke took the former Suits star when they first started dating.

©Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images



The Duke of Sussex opened up to Oprah about his new life in California

The Duke and Duchess, who are no longer working members of the British royal family, have been residing in California since last year. During his sit-down interview with Oprah, the media mogul asked Harry what “delights” him now in his every day life. “This year has been crazy for everybody, but to have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we can go for walks as a family and with the dogs,” Harry said. “[We] go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close.”

“I guess the highlight for me is sticking him [Archie] on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on these bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young,” the Duke continued. “I can see him on the back and he’s got his arms out and he’s like ‘Whoa!’ Chatting, chatting, chatting, and going, ‘Palm tree! House!’ and all this sort of stuff.”