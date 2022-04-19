Prince Harry opens up about meeting with grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry has shared details about his recent visit with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth. The Duke of Sussex told the BBC (via HELLO!) that it was “great” to see the monarch, who turns 96 on April 21.

“She had plenty of messages for Team UK which I’ve already passed on to most of them so it was great to see her,” Harry said of the meeting, which took place last week. “I’m sure she’d love to be here if she could.”

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with Her Majesty ahead of the start of the Invictus Games

Ahead of the start of the Invictus Games, the Prince and Meghan Markle, who now reside in California with their children, visited Her Majesty in Windsor. The trip marked the Duchess of Sussex’s first visit to the UK since March 2020. Meanwhile, Harry has returned for Prince Philip’s funeral and for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue.

The day after their meeting with the Queen, Harry and Meghan stepped out in The Hague for a friends and family reception. On Saturday, the Duchess introduced her husband at the opening ceremony for the fifth Games, where they shared a sweet kiss on stage.

“Now it is my distinguished honor to introduce someone that I think you’ll all be very excited to hear from. He has also spent many late nights and early mornings planning for these games to make them as perfect as possible for each of you,” Meghan said in her speech.

“I could not love and respect him more, and I know that all of you feel the same, because he is your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, and ten years of military service,” the Duchess continued. “He’s the founder of the Invictus Games, and the father to our two little ones, Archie and Lili. Please welcome my incredible husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.”