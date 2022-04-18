Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a kiss at the Invictus Games

Introduced with a kiss! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a royal PDA moment on Saturday at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games. The Duke of Sussex kissed his wife on stage after being introduced at the event in The Hague.

“It is here at the Invictus Games that we honor your years of active duty on the field and your continued service to your country, to your family, and to your community off the field,” Meghan said in her speech. “Thank you so much for your service and thank you to all the family and the friends that are here who have been supporting you along the way. Because this is service. This is dedication. And this is the Invictus family.”

The Duchess went on to praise her “incredible” husband, Prince Harry. “Now it is my distinguished honor to introduce someone that I think you’ll all be very excited to hear from. He has also spent many late nights and early mornings planning for these games to make them as perfect as possible for each of you,” she said.

Meghan continued, “I could not love and respect him more, and I know that all of you feel the same, because he is your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, and ten years of military service. He’s the founder of the Invictus Games, and the father to our two little ones, Archie and Lili. Please welcome my incredible husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.”