Meghan Markle rocks white pantsuit at reception in the Netherlands

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended a friends and family reception ahead of the start of the Invictus Games The Hague. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the event on Friday, April 15, wearing a chic white pantsuit teamed with matching pumps and her hair down.

Royal Editor Omid Scobie reported that while on their way to the venue, the royal mom of two gave her coat to the mom of a newborn to keep her baby warm. According to Omid, prior to the reception Meghan and Harry attended a welcome event, hosted by The Hague’s US Embassy, for Team US and Team Ukraine athletes.

It was announced earlier this week that the Duchess would join her husband in Europe for the first few days of the fifth Invictus Games. Ahead of their arrival in the Netherlands, Meghan and Harry stopped in the UK.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to the BBC that the couple met with Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Thursday in Windsor. The trip marked Meghan and Harry’s first joint visit to the UK since leaving in March 2020. The Duke returned by himself last year for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral and again for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue.

The fifth Invictus Games were originally scheduled for 2020, but were postponed twice due to COVID-19. The sporting event kicks off Saturday, April 16.