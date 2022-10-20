Will Meghan Markle ever return to acting? Find out what she said

Meghan Markle has no plans to return to acting. The Duchess of Sussex, who starred on the legal drama Suits for seven seasons before marrying into the British royal family, was asked during an interview with Variety if she would “ever consider going back to acting.”

“No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,” the mom of two told Variety.

©Frank Ockenfels/USA/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images



Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane on the legal drama ‘Suits’

Following news of her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, Meghan spoke about her decision to stop acting. “I don’t see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change,” she said in their engagement interview (via ABC News).

The Suits alum added, “It’s a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years. So we’re very very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought you know what I have I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I’ve done there and now it’s time to, as you said work work as a team with you.”

Although Meghan’s intention is to not go back to acting, she would support her and Harry’s children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, if they wanted a career in entertainment. “﻿I would say, ‘Great!’ When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy. They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path,” the Duchess said.

“If it’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck. There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children,” Meghan added. “But it still takes talent and a lot of grit. We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are.”