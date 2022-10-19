Meghan Markle says she is ‘proud to have had a nice warmth’ with Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle has opened up about mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth. The Duchess of Sussex spoke about her husband Prince Harry’s grandmother in a new interview with Variety.

“There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time. What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts,” Meghan said.

“Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her,” the Suits alum continued. “It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.’”

©Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth passed away at Balmoral on Sept. 8. Asked if anything has come up for her in her relationship with the monarch since her passing, Meghan replied, “I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

As for how she’s processed the loss as a family, the Duchess of Sussex said, “In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward. We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space.”

Meghan and Harry, who reside in California with their children, were in Europe at the time of the Queen’s passing. The couple attended Her Majesty’s state funeral in London last month.

The Duke of Sussex paid tribute to his grandmother days after her death with a statement shared on his and Meghan’s Archewell website. “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected,” Harry said. “Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.’”

Harry went on to recall his grandmother meeting his wife and their kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. He said, “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

The Duke added, “Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”