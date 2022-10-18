Meghan Markle opens up about working as a ‘briefcase girl’ on ‘Deal or No Deal’

Meghan Markle reflected on her time as a “briefcase girl” on Deal or No Deal in the latest episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, recalled recently watching an episode of the game show, which “brought back a lot of memories.”

“Back in 2006, I had a short stint as a briefcase girl on the US version of the game show. Now, my experience on the show, which included holding said briefcase on stage, alongside 25 other women doing the same, it was, for me, fascinating. I had studied acting in college, at Northwestern University. And, like a lot of the other women standing on stage with me, acting was what I was pursuing,” Meghan said.

©Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images





Although Meghan pointed out that “Deal or No Deal wasn’t about acting,” she was “really grateful as an auditioning actress to have a job” that could pay her bills. “I had income, I was part of the union, I had health insurance, it was great. And yet… I had also studied International Relations in college. And there were times when I was on set at Deal or No Deal and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina, in Buenos Aires, and being in the motorcade with the Secretary of Treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain. Here I was being valued for something quite the opposite,” the Suits alum said.

Meghan shared that before tapings of the show, the women would line up and there were different station to have lashes put on, extensions put in or to put padding in bras. The Duchess also revealed that each week they were given spray tan vouchers “because there was a very cookie cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty - and not necessarily about brains.”