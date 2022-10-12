Meghan and Harry to be honored alongside Ukrainian President Zelensky

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights is set to honor Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The not-for-profit organization announced on Oct. 11 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been named as 2022 Ripple of Hope Award laureates “in recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation.”

“When The Duke and Duchess accepted our award laureate invitation back in March, we were thrilled. The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world,” Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, said in a press release.

©Getty Images



Prince Harry and Meghan have been named as 2022 Ripple of Hope Award laureates

Kerry, who is the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, added: “They embody the type of moral courage that my father once called the ‘one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change.’”

Other 2022 Ripple of Hope laureates include Frank Baker, co-founder and managing partner of Siris, Brian Moynihan, chair of the board and chief executive officer of Bank of America, and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ripple of Hope Award Gala, which will be emceed by Alec Baldwin, is scheduled to take place in New York City on Dec. 6.

Meghan and Harry will be honored days after the Prince and Princess of Wales attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston. Prince William confirmed last month that he and Catherine will be heading to Boston for the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, taking place Dec. 2.

In 2021, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced a new partnership with The Earthshot Prize, which was inspired by President Kennedy’s Moonshot. Earlier this year, JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg quote tweeted a JFK Library tweet about the 2022 ceremony, writing, “Earth shot baby !”