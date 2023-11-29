Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal are working on a ‘The Boys’ spin-off

Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal are partnering up once more for a new TV series. Based on the universe of “The Boys,” the new TV show will be written by Gareth Dunner-Alcocer, who wrote “Blue Beetle.” Luna and Bernal would be executive producers and are considering taking on acting roles.

©GettyImages



Bernal and Luna have been friends for years

Deadline reports that the details of the show are being kept under wraps, and that Luna and Bernal wouldn’t be taking on major roles. “The Boys: Mexico” will be shot in a country in Latin America, and the casting process will begin soon, as executives are looking for a co-showrunner to join Dunnet-Alcocer.

“The Boys” is based on a series of comics written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, with the main series premiering a fourth season at some point soon. There have been two succesful spinoffs released over the past couple of years, including “The Boys Presents: Diabolical,” and “Gen V.” All series can be streamed on Prime Video.

©GettyImages



Bernal and Luna have worked together on multiple films and TV shows

Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal’s friendship

Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal are some of the biggest actors from Mexico. The two are also close friends and frequent collaborators, having worked in various films and TV shows together over the years. The two have also been involved with major productions in recent years, with Luna starring in Disney’s “Andor” and Bernal starring the same company’s “Werewolf by Night.”

In an interview with IndieWire, Garcia Bernal revealed the two have helped and supported each other over the course of their careers. “I have a good friend who shares the sort of journey, an experience of what comes with this great chance to be able to do what you want, but at the same time, has a lot of solitude and a lot of loneliness and reinvention,” he said. “We feel less alone together.”