Diego Luna on the importance of being a producer on ‘Andor’

Diego Luna has a hit with “Andor.” The Disney series is an expansion of the “Star Wars,” first introduced on the film “Rogue One,” which starred Felicity Jones and Luna himself. Following the series’ success, Luna has talked about the project and why it was vital for him to be involved as a producer before taking on the role of the lead star.

Luna calls “Andor” a project where the whole team was deeply involved in making something that was good and important aside from being succesful. “I know it sounds cliché, but there’s no project I’ve been part of where I feel the team cares so much about what we’re doing — the big picture, the story, the soul of the project,” he said in an interview with The Wrap.

He also discussed the importance of being a producer on this show, which stems from seeing his father’s work in theater. “As an actor, I love my job, but I’m the kind of actor that wants to stay longer at the end of the day and is curious about the process of others. I don’t believe in this bubble that keeps the actors away from the actual experiences of others.”

“And with this show, I never would have thought of doing it unless I was invited to the whole journey.”

Luna explained that he’s been involved with “Andor” for five years. The project is incredibly personal. “I’m in love with the process of all the creatives around this job, and I want to be there when my opinion matters,” he said. Luna makes it clear that hiring diverse talents is a priority when he’s in the producer’s seat. “There is a diversity that the show reflects in front of the camera that is also happening behind the camera, and I get involved with that.”

“Andor” was nominated for eight Emmy Awards this year, including Outstanding Drama Series. The awards show has been pushed to January 2024 due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The first season of the series can be streamed on Disney+