Diego Luna thought Star Wars director wanted Gael Garcia Bernal’s number

Despite starring in his own Star Wars movie and TV show, Diego Luna remains shocked that he’s involved in the franchise.

In an appearance at The Late Late Show With James Corden, Luna talked about how he first got involved with Star Wars and how, upon meeting with the film’s director, Luna thought he was going to be asked for Gael Garcia Bernal’s number.

Diego Luna as he got ready for his appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Luna was at the show alongside Elisabeth Moss, and was asked about how he first got involved with the project. “It was fun, I received a call,” said Luna. “My agent said like ‘There’s a director that wants to meet you. We think it’s about Star Wars.’ So I flew to L.A and went to a restaurant at 4PM. It was empty, it was just the director sitting down with his computer giving the back to the wall,” he said. Luna shared that the director started to explain the movie and kept talking about some guy, who sounded amazing.

“And he was like ‘I want you to play the guy,’” said Luna. “And I go like… Really? No, no, there has to be something wrong. I’m Mexican, I just crossed the border from Mexico City, I have this accent. I cannot get rid of this accent,” he said emphatically. “I thought he wanted Gael’s number, you know?”Gael Garcia Bernal is a close friend of Luna, with the two having worked together in a variety of films. Garcia Bernal has worked in different Hollywood projects over his career.

Diego Luna starred in “Rogue One,” alongside Felicity Jones in 2016. He played Cassian Andor, a rebel, and has returned to the same role years later to star in a prequel series, this time focused entirely on his character. The film was directed by Gareth Edwards and written by Tony Gilroy, who’s worked on films like “Michael Clayton” and “The Bourne Trilogy.” Gilroy is back with “Andor” as the headwriter of the show.

“Andor” premieres September 21st, and follows a young Cassian Andor he becomes a secret spy in the rebellion against the Galactic Empire. The series costars Stellan Skarsgard,Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, and more.