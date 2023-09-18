Becky G pays heartfelt tribute to Selena Quintanilla during her ‘Mi Casa, Tu Casa’ stop in NYC

On a memorable evening in New York City, global superstar Becky G left her fans walking memory lane with a touching tribute to the late Tejano queen, Selena Quintanilla, at one of the first stops of her “Mi Casa, Tu Casa” tour. The Mexican-American singer warmed off the unforgettable night with a medley of Selena’s iconic hits. The intimate concert at United Palace on September 15, 2023, showcased Becky G’s immense talent and deep admiration for the legendary Selena Quintanilla.

Selena Quintanilla, often called the Queen of Tejano music, left an indelible mark on the music industry before passing in 1995. Her unique blend of Tejano, pop, and R&B music continues to inspire artists worldwide, including the immensely talented Becky G.

©GettyImages



Becky G performs during the Mi Casa, Tu Casa Tour at the United Palace Theater on September 15, 2023 in New York City.

In an emotional and heartfelt tribute, Becky G began the concert by belting Selena’s classic “Como la Flor.” Her powerful vocals and genuine connection to the song’s lyrics captivated the audience from the very first note.

The Medley of Legends

Becky G’s tribute to Selena Quintanilla didn’t stop at “Como la Flor.” The crowd was in for a treat as she seamlessly transitioned into other timeless hits from the late Tejano star. “La Carcacha” had fans dancing in their seats, and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” brought an irresistible energy to the performance.

Loading the player...

Becky G’s charismatic stage presence and electrifying renditions of Selena’s songs proved that she wasn’t paying homage but embodying the essence of the iconic singer herself.

Emotions Ran High

Becky G’s heartfelt tribute visibly moved the audience at United Palace. Many fans shed tears of nostalgia and joy as they relived the magic of Selena’s music through the powerful voice and passion of Becky G. The emotional connection was palpable, and it was clear that Becky G’s performance was a labor of love dedicated to her idol.

©Angel Montalvo





A Show-Stopping Performance

Becky G’s concert was more than just a musical performance; it was a celebration of Latin music and “musica mexicana.” The tour, with its first stop in NYC, kicked off on a high note, with Becky G singing “Mayores,” “Baile con mi Ex,” “Sin Pijama,” “Querido Abuelo,” “Dolores,” and concluding with her 2014 hit “Singing in the shower.”

During the intimate concert, sponsored by Patrón, Becky G acknowledged the attendees and even sang “Happy Birthday” to a fan named Melissa. The singer and actress also brought a lady named Elba onstage to sing her “Dolores” and sent her home with a bouquet of roses.

The night proved and showcased Becky G’s status as a global superstar who honors her roots and musical influences with grace and talent. The evening united fans, celebrated culture, and left everyone in awe.