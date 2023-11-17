Kim Kardashian joins Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna in new hair trend for fall season

Kim Kardashian just revealed her most recent hairstyle transformation at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards. The reality star and businesswoman is joining the latest hair trend for the fall season and decided to debut her latest look wearing a matching beige suede Chrome Hearts dress.

The famous Kardashian is the latest celebrity that decides to change her hair for fall, with Jennifer Lopez previously revealing her honey blonde highlights, paired with a 70’s boho chic style.

Kim had multiple hair transformations this year, going from blonde to brunette earlier this year, to showing off her bangs and bob haircut. She also posed in a buzzcut for a photoshoot and went back to her signature brunette hairstyle.

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently stepped out debuting a new style after welcoming her second baby with A$AP Rocky. The singer also went for a softer look and joined the honey blonde hair trend, keeping her dark roots, starting the new season, and spending some time with her friends and family members in recent outings.

Rihanna was recently spotted in Los Angeles, sporting a casual chic ensemble, which consisted of a camel coat, a gray hoodie, and dark jeans. She completed the look with snakeskin-printed platform heels and a green bag.

Apart from their hairstyle, the stars are also moving to a different color palette, with JLo choosing neutral colors when it comes to her fashion ensembles, similar to Kim’s latest outfit. The singer recently posed in a revealing Valentino look, which seems to be part of her upcoming promotion for her highly anticipated album ‘This Is Me… Now.’