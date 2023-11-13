Rihanna’s new hair transformation for fall: Her latest outing in Los Angeles

Rihanna is welcoming a new season with an incredible hair transformation! The singer and businesswoman has been photographed in recent outings in Los Angeles, showing off her new look while enjoying dinner dates with her partner A$AP Rocky, and hanging out with her friends.

The star went from brunette to honey-blonde hair, going for a softer color and keeping her dark roots for an easier transition. Rihanna was spotted in Los Angeles, sporting a casual chic ensemble, which consisted of a camel coat, a gray hoodie, and dark jeans. She completed the look with snakeskin-printed platform heels and a green bag.

Rihanna wore her hair straight and rocked dark eyeliner and dark cherry-colored lips with brown liner. Earlier this month the singer was photographed in New York City with her new hairstyle, styled in soft waves. She wore a long gray coat paired with a red bag and diamond jewelry.

The star is always giving some incredible fashion moments, recently going on a romantic date with her partner. Rihanna was photographed wearing a denim jacket and matching jeans, as they celebrated the rapper’s 35th birthday at a private event at RPM Raceway in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Rihanna has been spending her time between LA and NYC, spotted leaving the famous San Vincent’s Bungalows restaurant in West Hollywood, wearing an oversized leather jacket and burgundy leather pants.