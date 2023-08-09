Rihanna debuts new photos breastfeeding her son, RZA

Rihanna might not be Savage X Fenty’s CEO, but the brand’s founder is turning her business into a family company. The 35-year-old pregnant singer posed for social media in a series of stunning and heartwarming photos.

The snaps show her and her one-year-old son, RZA, whom she shares with her partner A$AP Rocky, while breastfeeding her firstborn. “Not your mama’s maternity bras... designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA 🫶🏾 #SavageXMaternity,” the caption reads.

The singer, actress, and businesswoman is seen wearing a sleek black maternity bra while the baby is rocking a pair of shorts adorned with the Savage X Fenty logo.

The lingerie brand is led by Hillary Super, who was previously the CEO of Anthropologie Group. Rihanna is still involved in a leadership capacity as executive chair.

In May, the “Diamonds” singer shared stunning photos celebrating the 5 year anniversary of her brand, Savage X Fenty. “It’s giving…call HR!!” she quipped in the caption.

©GettyImages



Rihanna is seen on May 05, 2023 in New York City

Rihanna famously revealed that she was pregnant at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, nine months after giving birth. Their first child’s name was just revealed ahead of his first birthday.

According to documents shared by The Daily Mail, Rihanna, and A$AP Rocky’s firstborn’s full name is RZA Athelston Mayers. The publication noted that he might be named after Wu-Tang Clan member RZA, pronounced “Rizza.”