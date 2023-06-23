Rihanna kiss goodbye to her role as CEO of Savage X Fenty

It was announced that Rihanna would be stepping down as CEO of Savage X Fenty, leaving fans feeling disheartened. The lingerie brand will now be led by Hillary Super, who was previously the CEO of Anthropologie Group.

Although Rihanna will still be involved in a leadership capacity as executive chair, fans can’t help but feel that the brand will be losing its touch without her at the helm.

©GettyImages



Rihanna attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at Allied Studios on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” Savage X Fenty said in a statement, but fans can’t help but feel that the brand will never be the same without Rihanna leading the way.

Since Rihanna founded the brand in 2018, Savage X Fenty has become an industry-disrupting leader in the lingerie space, luckily this legacy will continue with Super in charge.

Although the brand has always been committed to inclusivity, enlisting a diverse cast for Savage X Fenty’s fashion shows as well as its ad campaigns, fans can’t help but worry that this commitment might waver under new leadership. It’s a sad day for Savage X Fenty fans, who are left wondering what the future holds for their beloved brand.