Rihanna kiss goodbye to her role as CEO of Savage X Fenty

It was announced that Rihanna would be stepping down as CEO of Savage X Fenty, leaving fans feeling disheartened. The lingerie brand will now be led by Hillary Super, who was previously the CEO of Anthropologie Group.
Although Rihanna will still be involved in a leadership capacity as executive chair, fans can’t help but feel that the brand will be losing its touch without her at the helm.
“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” Savage X Fenty said in a statement, but fans can’t help but feel that the brand will never be the same without Rihanna leading the way.
Since Rihanna founded the brand in 2018, Savage X Fenty has become an industry-disrupting leader in the lingerie space, luckily this legacy will continue with Super in charge.
Although the brand has always been committed to inclusivity, enlisting a diverse cast for Savage X Fenty’s fashion shows as well as its ad campaigns, fans can’t help but worry that this commitment might waver under new leadership. It’s a sad day for Savage X Fenty fans, who are left wondering what the future holds for their beloved brand.