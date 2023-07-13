Rihanna celebrates her ‘crazy’ Emmy nominations

Rihanna woke up celebrating. Yesterday, following the Emmy announcement nominations, Rihanna reacted to the fact that she’d been nominated for five Emmys due to her performance at the Super Bowl Half Time Show, prompting her to take out the outfit she wore the day of the event and share her thoughts with her followers.

Rihanna’s performance was nominated for various awards, including outstanding directing for a variety special, outstanding music direction, outstanding production design for a variety special, outstanding technical direction and camerawork for a special, and outstanding variety special (Live). Most awards would go to the people responsible for putting the show together, but if her performance were to win outstanding variety special (live), she’d take home a trophy alongside Jay-Z, who served as executive producer. Her Instagram post is made up of various images, including her outfit, and of herself wearing it at the Super Bowl stage.

"5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy," she wrote. “I’m so grateful for every single person involved in creating these memories!”

Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl was made up of some of her biggest hits and consisted of a relatively minimalistic show where she revealed she was pregnant with her second child. The moment made her the first pregnant woman to star in a halftime show.

While speaking about the show on a press conference before the Super Bowl, Rihanna revealed that it took her a while to settle on a set list that felt right. "That was the hardest, hardest part — deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate," she said. "That's what this show is gonna be — it's gonna be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could've put it together."

Related Video: Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Loading the player...