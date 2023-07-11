Rihanna’s new hairstyle: 90s bangs and jet black hair

Rihanna is bringing back one of her sultry looks just in time for summer. The singer is announcing a new Savage X Fenty drop, and she decided to change things up, posing in a new hairstyle while wearing a salmon pink lingerie set from the popular brand.

The businesswoman looked stunning showing off her baby bump and giving her best poses. She paired the look with fuchsia heels and gold statement jewelry. This is not the first time Rihanna styles her hair with bangs, as she is known for her incredible hairstyle transformations.

The star first debuted blunt bangs while rocking a bob in 2007 at the MTV Awards, quickly becoming one of her signature looks during her ‘Umbrella’ era. Rihanna went on to try the look with different variations, including a pixie cut with side-swept bangs, blonde curly hair with middle-parted bangs, and a short fringe with a beehive hairstyle, among others.

This time Rihanna is going back to her most recent 2019 look, with lash-length bangs and jet-black hair. Savage X Fenty also posted a photo of the singer showing one of her favorite new athleisure tops, which come with matching black leggings. She was also photographed wearing an oversized shirt paired with white boots and matching sunglasses.

“She makes pregnancy look easy,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Imagine looking this outrageously good pregnant,” adding “Omgg she broke the internet again she sooo pretty.”