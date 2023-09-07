Kim Kardashian makes her acting debut in new ‘AHS: Delicate’ trailer: WATCH

Kim Kardashian is now an actress. The long time reality TV star is taking on new creative challenges in the series “American Horror Story: Delicate,” where she plays a strict manager.

Kim Kardashian at the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit

The trailer was released earlier this week, and shows some of the conflict that the series will explore. It stars Emma Roberts, Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and more, with the teaser showsing Anna Victoria Alcott (Roberts), a rising star that wants to have a family while also continue to grow her career. Kardashian plays the role of her manager, Siobhan Walsh, and appears to be intense and driven over the course of the teaser. “Do you want an Oscar? Do you want it as much as a baby?” she asks Roberts.

The trailer follows Roberts and her IVF process, which appears to devolve into horror. It also features Kardashian singing “Rock-A-Bye Baby” to Roberts, a song that’s been featured in the series’ teaser trailers. She previously used the song to tease her appearance on the FX series.

Earlier this year, Kardashian announced she’d beeen taking acting lessons for the series and was excited to take on a new challenge. “We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started and I’m so excited,” she said to Variety while walking the Met Gala red carpet. “ It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself.”

“American Horror Story: Delicate” will be split in two parts. It premieres on FX this September 20th.

