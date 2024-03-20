Zac Efron leaves fans swooning after sharing video with his baby sister

Zac Efron is making the most of his day at the beach. In a new video shared on Instagram, Zac shared a video of himself and his younger brother, Dylan, as the two played with their younger sister, Olivia.

The video shows the family on the beach. Zac is wearing black shorts and cap, and holds on to his little sister, kissing her cheek and playing with her in the water. At one point, he and Dylan swing her upwards to help her avoid waves, prompting some creams of joy. “First day of spring,” he captioned the post.

The comments section is filled with adoring fans, with many praising his abs and his sweet disposition with children. “Someone make this man a father,” wrote a fan. “I’ve never been jealous of a child before,” wrote a second person.

Dylan shared a comment of his own, writing, “Hard to beat a day like this.”

Dylan and Zac at the sons of David Efron and Starla Baskett. The couple divorced in 2016, with David marrying a new woman and welcoming two kids: Olivia and Henry.

Dylan and Zac’s sweet relationship

Dylan and Zac Efron have often discussed their friendship and relationship. In October of last year, Dylan shared a carousel of photos on Instagram to celebrate Zac’s birthday, sharing photos together and an adorable photo that shows the two of them playing with their little siblings.

“HBD Big Bro,” wrote Dylan. “I know exactly the type of big brother I want to be for Olivia and Henry because you were that big brother to me. Thankful for all the memories made this year but I think we’re overdue for a real adventure, let’s do something crazy this year.”