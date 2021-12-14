Zac Efron seemed mesmerized with Venezuelan MMA star Julianna Peña

Julianna Peña, also known as “The Venezuelan Vixen,” took social media to share a hilarious tweet showing how Zac Efron seemed mesmerized while she was entering the octagon during her most recent MMA fight.

Peña’s image shows Efron staring at the big screens while she gets ready to fight against Amanda Nunes in the UFC 269. “Find you a man that looks at you the way @ZacEfron looked at me last night,” the 32-year-old MMA star wrote.

Find you a man that looks at you the way @ZacEfron looked at me last night 😂🥰😍😘❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DMOUTKJlM2 — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) December 12, 2021

Peña took home the winning knowing what she is capable of, however she is also against any criticism against her opponent. “She didn’t have a choice but to tap,” Peña told MMA Junkie.

“She literally was going to get hurt if she didn’t tap. I knew that I had that choke, and I knew it doesn’t have to be as deep as it needs to be for a standard rear-naked choke in order to finish it. That was a variation of the rear-naked choke I’ve been working for a while. I knew she was going to have no choice but to tap,” she added.

“This sport takes so much out of you mentally, emotionally, physically that you have to be on top and be in the right mind frame and the right state of mind,” Peña said. “I think she was just faking the right mind frame, but my mind frame was 100 percent solid. I wasn’t faking anything, and I knew I was in such a great head space mentally that I knew all I needed was for her to show up.”