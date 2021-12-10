Hi, my name is Rodrigo Garduño, Coach and Founder of 54D, if you have been following us for a while, you already know my no-excuses approach towards fitness. Today I want to share with you 4 tips for choosing the right exercise.

Whether you plan to exercise for general health benefits or you are looking to lose weight, it is important to find an exercise that works for you. My experience as a professional athlete has taught me that the real benefits of a fitness journey depend on discipline and consistency, so it is essential to choose a routine that you can continue to do without it being a burden.

Moving your body will improve your physical and mental health which is much needed during these unprecedented times, yet people don’t seem to fit it on their schedules. People will find all the possible excuses to avoid doing exercise and then will complain about not seeing real changes in their lives.

When I created the 54D program, I wanted to train more than people‘s bodies- their minds. If your mind is not healthy your body will struggle sooner or later. By choosing the right fitness activity, it’ll be much easier to stay on top of your exercise and keep yourself healthier.

1) Try different things

Don’t be afraid to try something new! Whatever you’re into there is a physical activity out there waiting for you. Expand the possibilities without needing to stick to the obvious answers. From joining a running club or playing soccer with friends to learning how to rock climb, these will challenge yourself and make you sweat. Play with possibilities and try them without fear!

2) Decide if you want to train by yourself or accompanied by a team.

Defining what experience you want to have with your fitness activity will help you choose which type of exercise is better for you. Both are beneficial. Training by yourself will help you get more me-time in a noisy world. However you are entirely dependent on your own willpower. When you train with a team, it can be fun and it will push you to do your best. At our on-site programs, our clients train with the same group for 54 days so strong bonds are not only created but the feeling of failing your team will make you train every day with the best attitude possible. Deciding which route to go will help filter all the possibilities.

3) Play with intensity

When it comes to fitness, I recommend having a routine that mixes aerobic and anaerobic high- intensity exercises for a short period of time. Aerobic exercise is cardio, mid to low intensity training for an extended period of time, such as running or cycling. Anaerobic is a short but intense workout filled with explosive moves. Having this in mind will help you mix a variety of exercises that will provide a full circle approach to your fitness journey.