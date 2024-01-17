Brad Pitt used to be a no-showering champion says his former roommate

Millions have probably wondered what Brad Pitt smells like, and although he likely smells wonderful, there was a time in his life where he was ripe. His former roommate Jason Priestley recalled some smelly details of their living situation on Tuesday’s episode of “Live! With Kelly and Mark.”



According to the Canadian actor and director, they used to play a game to see who could go the longest without showering. “I think about it now and I’m like, ‘Dude how disgusting, what were you thinking?’” He told the hosts. When asked who would win, he quickly replied, “Brad. Always Brad.” “I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then he could go a long time without showering,” he continued.

Pitt and Priestley lived together in 1987 in a North Hollywood apartment before they landed big roles as actors. It’s not the first time he’s talked about their no-showering game. In his 2014 memoir Jason Priestley: A Memoir, he revealed that they also didn’t shave during the competition. It wasn’t until they got auditions that would usually end it. “Just for fun, we used to have competitions over who could go the longest without showering and shaving. Brad always won. Having to go on an audition meant cleaning up, which is what usually put an end to the streak,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum wrote.





Before the glitz and glamour, Priestly said they were all broke, and Pitt was a couch surfer with big dreams. Priestly said he came home from a shoot to discover a “tall skinny guy” sleeping in his bed. They quickly became friends, and Pitt became the third roommate in their two-bedroom apartment, along with actor Bernie Coulson. “We lived on ramen noodles and generic beer — the kind that came in white cans labeled BEER — and Marlboro Light cigarettes,” Priestley recalled in his book, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Pitt, who has been dating Ines de Ramon following his divorce from ﻿Angelina Jolie, moved out in mid-1988 to another apartment in West Hollywood and invited Priestley and Coulson to be his roommates. But Priestley temporally relocated to Vancouver, and they lost touch, per Interview Magazine. “Our careers went in such different directions that we sort of lost touch with each other,” Priestley wrote.

“Brad went off and was making movies all over the world, and I was sort of stuck in one place making a TV show, and it was back in the days before computers. It kind of tore apart our whole group of friends that we had. The fact that the two of us went off and got strangely famous—we had a pretty good group of friends and all of a sudden we all sort of dissipated, and it was sad,” he continued.