Brad Pitt is ‘at ease’ with Ines de Ramon: How they celebrated their birthday

Brad Pitt is enjoying his life with Ines de Ramon. The couple recently celebrated their birthdays together in Paris and Los Angeles, and they’ve been all smiles in paparazzi photos.



It’s the first public relationship for Pitt since his divorce from Angelina Jolie. A source told PEOPLE the Babylon star is “certainly more at ease than he has been in the past few years.”

How the couple celebrated their birthday

Pitt celebrated his 60th birthday on December 18, and de Ramon celebrated hers right after on the 19th. There have been conflicting reports about her age, but she is either 31 or 34.

They went international for the joint celebration, flying into Paris on Saturday 16th December from Los Angeles. They stayed at a luxury Paris hotel off the Champs-Elysee in one of the suites, which cost around 6,000 Euros/night, per GrosbyGroup.

A source told PEOPLE the trip was a surprise for Pitt. “Brad went in not knowing what to expect,” they said, noting they looked “extremely excited and giddy together.” According to the outlet, they spent most of the time in their hotel, ordering “a lot of room service.”





©GrosbyGroup



The couple took their love to Paris



On Pitt’s birthday, there were balloons delivered to the hotel, and they headed to a private apartment with a private chef. They then drove to the Théatre du Chatelet to watch a folk-rock concert by Asaf Avidan. A source told the outlet they were able to keep a low profile and “were not spotted by onlookers and managed to remain incognito.”

The couple arrived discreetly around 8 pm then left around 10:30 pm, straight back to their luxury hotel. They had an early morning Tuesday heading back to Los Angeles for their joint party on her birthday.