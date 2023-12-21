Eva Mendes shares thoughts on Ryan Gosling making music again: ‘My heart exploded’

Eva Mendes is sharing her support for Ryan Gosling. The Hollywood star shared her thoughts on her romantic partner making music again, revealing that she wants him to get back in the studio following the release of his latest EP, which features four versions of the hit song ‘I’m Just Ken’ from the Barbie movie.

Made in collaboration with Mark Ronson, fans of the actor are encouraging him to make another album with his band Dead Man’s Bones, as this is not the first time he has shown his musical skills.

“So grateful to [Mark Ronson] for getting my man to make more music,” Eva wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip of the live performance in the studio. “Dead Man’s Bones is my favorite band,” she explained to her fans and followers “….when I first heard Ryan sing, MY HEART EXPLODED.” She added, “More Ryan & Ronson musica por favor!”

“We all miss Dead Man’s Bones!” one person commented, while more online users agreed with Eva’s request. “I was obsessed with dead man’s bones when it came out! So hard agree,” someone else commented, “This video and mix is so fun! I am definitely also going to listen to my vinyl of DMB now.”

Eva has shown continued support for Ryan throughout his career, most recently during the success of Barbie. The pair started their love story on the set of their film ‘The Place Beyond the Pines.’ “To say he’s the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with is an understatement,” Eva previously wrote, describing him as “Mi Hombre. Mi Vida.”