Shania Twain leaves hilarious comment for Brad Pitt’s 60th birthday

Brad Pitt celebrated his 60th birthday yesterday, December 18, and had people around the world wishing him a happy birthday. One of those people was the legendary Shania Twain, who famously shouted him out in her song, “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

Released in 1997, Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much” has become one of her most iconic songs. It’s a hit people can bust out on karaoke with famous lyrics like, “Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt / That don’t impress me much.”

The musical legend took to social media Monday to leave a cheeky birthday comment for the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star. PEOPLE shared a gallery of photos of the 60-year-old which came across Twain. “…that don’t impress me much, but HBD 😘,” she wrote. It’s the top-liked comment with over 1500 likes.

Although the stars have been linked since its release, they have never met. Earlier this year, in March, on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date series Twain joked that she thinks he is avoiding her. “I wrote about Brad Pitt. I never met Brad Pitt,” Twain said. “I think he’s avoiding me — honestly.”

Twain revealed the inspiration for the lyric in 2017. “I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me, and it was near Christmas, and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album, and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there were naked photos of him [in Playgirl magazine, which Pitt later successfully sued for publishing the paparazzi photos]. And this was like all the rage,” she told Billboard.

“I just thought ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, well that doesn’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss? We see people naked every day. That’s really what I thought. I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association at that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy,” she continued.

Pitt, who celebrated his brithday with Ines de Ramon, never took offense and agreed that any gorgeous guy could take his place in the song. Twain switched his name for Ryan Reynolds during a recent show in March, and he told Entertainment Tonight he had no hard feelings. “He didn’t steal it. I think we can share the wealth,” he told the outlet.

He even had a suggestion for Twain, “I think she should pass it on down, and next time she can sing it to Austin Butler,” Pitt added. “Maybe Leo [DiCaprio] in between.”