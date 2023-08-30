Nick Cannon’s brother Gabriel admits he hasn’t met all his kids and doesn’t know their names

Even Nick Cannon’s brother Gabriel Cannon is confused about his children. The father of twelve, eleven of whom are still living, has inspired diagrams and charts for the public to understand what children belong to each of the six baby mamas. In a recent interview, “Uncle” Gabriel admitted he doesn’t know all their names either.

Gabriel is currently in the spotlight as a cast member of Season 2 of “Claim to Fame.” Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, the show brings together 12 celebrity relatives with the ultimate challenge to break free from the shadows of their well-known family members, all while living under one roof.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the contestant admitted he hasn’t met all his nieces and nephews and has to turn to Google when it comes to Nick’s plethora of children. “I haven’t met them, but did y’all see what happened with him? He messed up [naming] all his kids, so I’m not even gonna attempt,” he said. “I’m just uncle. It’s easy.”

Thankfully everything is at his fingertips when he needs information. “They’re all on the internet,” Gabriel continued.

Even Nick gets confused

Gabriel’s not the only one who can’t remember all of Nick’s kids’ names. The father, who recently joked that Taylor Swift would make a great mother for his 13th child, has even been caught slipping in the past. Earlier this year in April when he was on the Howard Stern Show he forgot the name of one of his children.

The host put him to the test, and when he was done, Stern called him out after he forgot his then 7-month-old daughter, Onyx Ice. Nick did his best at tossing the blame at Stern saying he threw him off.

Of course, the clip went viral. Onyx’s mother, LaNisha Cole, whom he shares with Onyx Ice Cole took to Instagram to respond on Instagram. “It’s not normal to have your life play out in front of an audience, but this is the age we live in,” she said. “That being said … no person’s path is linear. There’s going to be blind curves, peaks, valleys, and sometimes we make wrong turns or run into dead ends. Simply correct course and get back on your forward-moving path.”

“Regardless of where I’m at on my path, I know that God’s got me. And I’ve got Onyx. To all the Moms out there, take care of your heart with the same love and patience you have for your babies. It’s not always easy but we were built for this,” she added.

From social media, it seems like Nick, Cole, and possibly Onyx aren’t very close, and her partner Brian Paul Kubatook, has stepped up to the plate. Back in Easter, she was noticeably missing from his baby tour, and they celebrated alone.

For those confused, here is an easy baby mama guide:

Mariah Carey: twins Monroe, Moroccan

Brittany Bell: Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, Rise Messiah

LaNisha Cole: Onyx Ice Cole

Abby De La Rosa: twins Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, Beautiful Zeppelin

Alyssa Scott: Zen, Halo Marie

Brite Tiese: Legendary Love