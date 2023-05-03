Mariah Carey lands her first Tony nomination for ‘Some Like it Hot’

Mariah Carey is considered one of the most successful and critically acclaimed artists of all time and continues to be honored for her work in new ways. On Tuesday, it was announced that the singer has landed her first Tony nomination.



©GettyImages



Mariah Carey with Richard Riaz Yoder, Adrianna Hicks and J. Harrison Ghee

Carey’s nomination comes for her work on Some Like It Hot, a theatrical remake of the 1959 Billy Wilder movie. The 54-year-old singer is one of the producers of the Broadway show. It leads this year’s Tony nominations with 13, including Best Musical.

The show opened in December and is a stage adaptation of the film under the same name starring Marilyn Monroe and Tony Curtis. It follows the sto

ry of two musicians who witness a mob hit and flee the scene by dressing up as women and joining an all-female band.





The film is considered one of the best comedies of all time. In 1960 it received six Academy Award nominations, winning the Oscar for Best Costume Design in a Black and White Film.

In February, Carey surprised the cast and audience to watch the show. She stepped on stage during the curtain call and said she was honored to be a part of the show as a producer. “Beautiful beautiful music, incredible show, just everything,” she gushed proudly.



©GettyImages



Mariah poses with the cast

“I grew up loving Marilyn Monroe because my mom was a big fan of hers. And then I found out about her, and I learned about her, and read books by Norman Mailer, which were too much to read for a little girl,” she told the crowd.

If Carey takes home a Tony, it will join an impressive list of awards. She has 5 Grammy Awards, 19 World Music Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards, and has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.