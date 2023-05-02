Piqué spotted with his two sons at authentic Italian pizzeria in Miami

Gerard Piqué, Shakira’s ex and retired footballer, was recently spotted with his two kids, Sasha and Milan, at an Italian restaurant called La Leggenda Pizzeria in Miami Beach. The ex-Barcelona defender, currently in the United States to spend quality time with his children, has a soft spot for this authentic pizzeria that serves traditional Neapolitan pizza.

©GrosbyGroup



Gerard Piqué was spotted with his sons in Miami

La Leggenda Pizzeria is run by Master Pizzaiolo and Pizza World Champion Giovanni Gagliardi. Not only is he a pizza aficionado, but he is also a football enthusiast who has decorated his restaurant with photos that pay tribute to the legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona. The restaurant has received many awards and accolades, including being ranked 36th in the 50 Top Pizza Awards 2022.

Photos captured by paparazzi show Piqué with his two children at the restaurant after eating pizza being on the phone and also chatting with eachother. At the same time, the owner Giovanni Gagliardi even managed to get the Catalan athlete to snap a photo with him.

The restaurant’s Instagram page features a post by a patron who praises the place and its gluten-free pizza. The post mentions that Giovanni Gagliardi was born in San Felice a Cancello, a small town in the province of Caserta, and is the heir to a family of pizza chefs. His unique way of kneading pizza has earned him the nickname “The Legend.”

It’s evident that Piqué enjoys this pizzeria as he has been seen there before. A photo reshared on the pizzeria’s social media revealed that almost two years ago, he was there with his former partner Shakira and the kids. Their visit was before the couple separated, and Shakira released her hit song, BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53, which referenced the former footballer’s infidelities and new girlfriend, Clara Chia Martí.

Piqué, who is currently under a custody agreement with his former partner Shakira, is entitled to take his kids on vacation during specific periods of the year, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Spring Break. He is also allowed to take the kids to Spain to spend time with their grandparents or travel to other parts of the world during that period.

