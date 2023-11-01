Mariah Carey officially welcomes the Holiday Season: ‘It’s Time!’

The queen of the holidays continues her tradition. In an annual video, Mariah Carey fast-forwarded to Christmas at midnight Wednesday - ‘Mimi’ was defrosted for Christmas! “It’s time!” the singer said.

This is her yearly announcement where Carey carefully draft a creative way to ring in the holiday season. This time, Halloween Jack o‘ Lantern is in charge to defrost her out of an ice block and into the holiday season.

In the video, the date and time can be seen changing from ‘October 31 11:59’ to ‘November 1 12:00’ as a vault door swings open to reveal Carey frozen in a block of ice wearing a Mrs. Claus-style jumpsuit.

‘Mimi’s fan show shared some fun and amazing reactions to the queen of holidays announcement. “November 1st should be a public holiday at this point in honour of Mariah’s annual announcement”, “Not only she’s queen of Christmas, but she’s slowly stealing Halloween!”, “QUEEN OF EVERYTHING,” are of the comments.

Once, the queen is defrosted, we can see her celebrating with her already iconic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Carey’s holiday song is Christmas anthem and is the best-selling Christmas song of all time.

‘Mimi’ was also joined by her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

WATCH MARIAH CAREY’S HOLIDAYS ANNOUNCEMENT