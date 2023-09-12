Lauren Sanchez dedicates post to her handsome son Nikko

Lauren Sanchez had a special date night. She shared a photo of herself and her son, Nikko Gonzales, and wrote a sweet tribute that prompted many reactions from her friends and family.

Lauren and her son Nikko

The photo shows Lauren and Nikko dressed in black, sitting down on a restaurant or bar as they enjoy a drink together. While Lauren smiles at the camera, Nikko looks at her with a sweet expression on his face. “If someone ever asks me about an incredible evening, tonight would be one of them,” she wrote in the caption. She then tagged her son, and wrote, “Eres mi mundo entero.”

The post gathered thousands of likes rapidly, and had celebrities like Kim Kardashian dropping comments. “Cutest date night!” she wrote. In the case of Nikko, he wrote, “Core memory,” and added a pasta emoji.



Sanchez often shares photos of her family on social media

More about Sanchez’s family

Nikko is 22 years old and is the son of Lauren and her ex, the retired football player Tony Gonzales. She also has two kids with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, named Ella, 15, and Evan, 16. Sanchez has previously discussed the importance of maintaining good relationships with her ex-partners, something that has benefitted her relationships with her kids. “I’m not saying that being best friends with your ex is the end-all be-all,” she said to The Wall Street Journal. “But you do need to be able to communicate. I’m so proud of it. My son looks at me, and he’s like, ‘I’m the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents and they don’t have to be married.’”

Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are currently engaged and have seven kids in total. The two have been taking care of their blended family over the course of their relationship. with Sanchez jokingly referring to their family as “The Brady Bunch.” “On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun,” she said.

