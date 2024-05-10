Kimora Lee Simmons felt ‘embarrassed’ about daughter Aoki Lee Simmons’ PDA controversy

Kimora Lee Simmons, the renowned Baby Phat designer, is known for her candidness and grace on and off the runway. Recently, she addressed a rather unexpected and intriguing topic – her daughter Aoki Lee Simmons’ public display of affection (PDA) pictures with Vittorio Assaf during a vacation in St. Bart’s.

In an interview with TMZ, Kimora, 49, admitted feeling “a little bit embarrassed” when the images from her 21-year-old daughter’s vacation went viral. It’s not uncommon for parents to feel protective when their children’s private moments become public spectacles, especially in the age of social media scrutiny. However, Kimora handled the situation with her signature maternal instinct.

She revealed that her immediate reaction to the situation was to support her daughter. Kimora reassured Aoki, the daughter she shares with Russell Simmons, that “it is what it is” and encouraged her to “come on home.”

In her remarks, Kimora not only offered support to her daughter but also hinted at her belief that Aoki may have been “set up a little bit” due to the “age dynamic” between her and Assaf.

Furthermore, Kimora clarified misconceptions surrounding Aoki and Assaf’s relationship status. Contrary to speculations, she confirmed that the duo were “absolutely not dating.” This clarification aligns with previous reports from Page Six.

Kimora empathized with her daughter’s situation, emphasizing the unexpected consequences of innocent gestures. “She’s a young, pretty girl,” Kimora remarked, highlighting the vulnerability of being in the public eye.

A month ago, the 21-year-old model was captured vacationing with Vittorio Assaf, the 65-year-old founder of the Serafina Restaurant Group. In the photos, Aoki and Assaf were seen kissing on the beach. Aoki wore an olive green bandeau with matching string bikini bottoms, while Assaf wore blue and white patterned swim trunks. Additional photos showed Assaf taking pictures of Aoki while she was posing for him.