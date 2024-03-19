Dua Lipa in Mexico: Inside her romantic vacation with boyfriend Callum Turner

Dua Lipa had some fun times in Mexico. The fan-favorite singer was spotted with her boyfriend Callum Turner, during their romantic vacation in Mexico City, with many of her fans sharing viral videos of the star enjoying the local cuisine, and sightseeing.

The talented musician, who is set to release her new album ‘Radical Optimism’ following her latest singles, took to Instagram to share some of the highlights of her trip, including her favorite dishes and her fun adventures.

Dua was all smiles visiting a stable and shared a sweet moment with one of the horses. She also shared a photo of herself eating tacos, and posted photos of the dreamy property she visited during her getaway. However, Dua has yet to go Instagram official with her boyfriend, despite being spotted multiple times sharing PDA during her trip.

“CDMX forever,” she wrote in Spanish, with many of her fans praising her for spending some time in Mexico getting to know the culture, and visiting some incredible places. “Dua Lipa la más Mexicana,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Dua sister you are already Mexican.”

Other online users even invited her to visit other places in Mexico, after one of her Instagram Stories went viral, where she can be seen speaking in Spanish and asking her driver to turn up the radio.

Dua recently spoke about her new album to Rolling Stone and described it as “a period of major changes in her life, including the end of a relationship and her forays into dating.”

“I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad. You can’t change it. You just have to roll with the punches of whatever’s happening in your life,“ she said to the publication.