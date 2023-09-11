Shakira’s VMAs rehearsal posts are causing a frenzy among fans - see the pics

Mark your calendars, Shakira fans, because September 12 is a historic night for the beloved Colombian singer. Shakira will be honored with the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. As the date draws closer, excitement is reaching a fever pitch among fans and, as it turns out, Shakira herself, who’s been hard at work preparing for her highly anticipated Video Vanguard medley.

The MTV VMAs are known for their electrifying performances, and Shakira is expected to raise the bar even higher as she takes the stage to celebrate her illustrious career.

To provide a sneak peek into her preparations, Shakira recently treated her Instagram followers to a few glimpses of her choreography rehearsals. The images showcase her incredible flexibility and undeniable talent, leaving fans stunned. In these shots, Shakira contorts her body into mesmerizing shapes, giving us a taste of the dance moves she’ll bring to the stage.

For her practice session, comfort seemed a priority, as she donned a pair of leggings and a loose tee. However, she didn’t skimp on style, wearing heeled sock boots, highlighting her dedication to perfecting her performance in heels.

Adding an element of suspense to her preparations, Shakira asked her fans: “Guess which song this pose is from? Can’t wait for Tuesday!” The response was electric, with her fans excitedly flooding the comments section for her big night.

The official VMA handle couldn’t contain their anticipation, commenting, “Literally counting the minutes!!!!” Fans enthusiastically joined, declaring, “THE SHE WOLF IS BACKKKK.” Others said, “Shakira, I can’t wait to see you perform again,” echoing the sentiments of fans worldwide who have eagerly awaited this moment.

A groundbreaking moment

The Colombian icon is set to make history by becoming the first South American artist to receive the prestigious Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs, marking her first performance at the event in 17 years.

Joining the ranks of previous honorees like Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, P!nk, Missy Elliott, and Nicki Minaj, Shakira’s reception of the Video Vanguard Award further solidifies her status as an artist whose contributions transcend borders and genres.