Do you remember Shakira’s sensual 2005 VMA performance with Alejandro Sanz? WATCH

The MTV Video Music Awards are tomorrow, and Shakira will be honored with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, making her the first South American artist to receive it. Ahead of what is sure to be an epic evening, we invite you to remember her 2005 electric and sensual performance of “La Tortura,” which had a surprise guest and her good friend, Alejandro Sanz.





Shakira, who had already achieved international success and recognition by 2005, lit up the stage with her powerful vocals. She showed off her impressive dance moves, mesmerizing fans with her hips. The live audience and viewers watching from home’s energy went up to the max once Sanz, who is featured on the track, joined her on stage.

Their chemistry was hard to deny, and as he played the guitar, they harmonized with powerful vocals, with the Colombian seductively dancing on him. Their stage presence had the crowd in awe.

“La Tortura,” had incredible commercial success before the performance, topping charts globally, with millions of sold copies, earning critical acclaim and awards, extensive radio airplay, and even performing well in the still developing digital music landscape. It has remained one of Shakira’s most successful and iconic songs.

Shakira’s Historical Evening

Fans can’t wait for Shakira to hit the stage, and she will somehow cram her entire year into her performance. Her rehearsal posts have been causing a frenzy among fans. The historical evening will also mark her first performance at the event in 17 years; the last time she performed was in 2006, with her hit song “Hips Don’t Lie” featuring Wyclef Jean during the awards ceremony.

The 46-year-old singer is also nominated. Shakira has two nominations, Artist of the Year and Best Latin Song, for her collaboration with Karol G, “TQG.” For the first time since the category was introduced in 2017, the Artist of the Year category is made up of all women including, Shakira and Karol G. They join Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift. See the full nominee list here.