Mob Wife Aesthetic: What is it and why is everyone obsessed with it?

A new fashion trend is taking over. Following the obsession with ‘Quiet Luxury’ and ‘Clean Girl’ look, many are now transitioning from a minimalistic aesthetic to a completely different look, inspired by glamour and extravagant opulence.

Mob Wife aesthetic is not limited by clothing items, as it also involves other elements, including a bold makeup look, long nails, and more voluminous hairdos. When it comes to fashion; fur coats, black leather, animal prints, and big sunglasses are making a comeback, as well as chunky jewelry and gold color hues.

©GrosbyGroup



Justin and Hailey Bieber

And while many online users are not entirely convinced about the new trend, others are mixing up some of the elements of Mob Wife aesthetic to achieve their own unique look, going for statement jewelry or messy hair.

Social media has been recently fueled with makeup tutorials and Get Ready With Me videos that show the appeal of the aesthetic, as it’s not only about over-the-top looks but also about a defiant attitude. “She is a boss in and of herself,” fashion student Mikayla Toninato explained when describing the trend.

Elements of the 80’s Italian American culture are found in the new trend, with online users detailing the style of many film characters, including Drea de Matteo and Edie Falco in The Sopranos, Amy Adams and Jennifer Lawrence in American Hustle, Sharon Stone in Casino, and Lorraine Bracco in Goodfellas, among others.

Celebrities have also been adopting some elements of the new trend during the most recent red carpets amid award season, as well as fashion houses bringing back elements in their own way during the latest collections for 2024.