Ben Affleck addresses claims that he is a sad person in new 2024 Super Bowl ad

Ben Affleck is Dunkin‘ Donuts’ official ambassador, and as usual, he is starring in another commercial. While in 2023, he became part of the staff for a day, this new ad features him addressing claims that he is a sad and uninteresting person.

The two-part ad, with the first part airing during the 2024 Grammys, satirizes the actor’s appearance at last year’s ceremony. The actor went viral in 2023 after taking snaps with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, and seemed to be not having the best time.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seen during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Immediately, social media reacted and flooded all platforms with “Sad Affleck” memes. While JLo laughed off the comments and confirmed that her husband “is happy,” this is the first time Ben has addressed the situation.

The 2024 ad starts with Affleck watching a news clip of him and Lopez with the headline that reads “Boredest Man in the World.”

“Keep laughing,” he says. “He’s bored. No. Steady. Always watching. I can do that. How hard can it be?”

In the following scene, he responds to a phone call, possibly from Lopez. “What’s going on baby? I had this crazy dream, you’re going to laugh,” he explains. “I had come up with like some beats. And then you were like, ‘Maybe you should put that on the record.’ I even had a persona like JLo or like BLo. That’s the bad version obviously.”

The commercial, which follows Affleck’s quest to make a name for himself in the music industry, then depicts his struggles and setbacks as he tries to get his “beats” recognized by music experts. Despite his best efforts, there are more downs than ups on his journey to stardom.

To help him along the way, Affleck enlists the help of Charli D’Amelio, a famous TikTok star with over 151 million followers known for her dances. “Maybe you can show me what it looks like,” he tells her.

Charli then tried to show him how to do a leg lift. “Yeah, I can do that,” Affleck quips, then asks: “Who is TikTok?”

Lastly, the actor decides to follow his dreams and begins his affirmations. “They tell you you’re no good. You’re a goofy, middle-aged, clumsy white guy with no rhythm, and you can’t sing on key. You’re not coordinated. That means I can’t be a popstar?” he exclaims. “Underestimate Boston? At your peril.”

“This is me now,” he says, referencing Lopez’s new album “This Is Me…Now.”

The story will continue during Super Bowl Sunday on February 11, 2024.