Ben Affleck is confirmed to star in Dunkin’s first Super Bowl commercial; spot includes a cameo from Jennifer Lopez

Weeks ago, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were captured inside a Dunkin’ shop in Boston. At the time, rumors were that Ben had been filming a commercial for the Super Bowl.

The clip features Jennifer walking past the employees behind the register while holding a frozen drink; seconds later, she hugs Ben, who is dressed in a Dunkin’ Donuts t-shirt.

The famous coffee franchise has now confirmed that their first Super Bowl commercial stars the actor and includes a cameo from Jennifer Lopez. According to People, they would share the exclusive behind-the-scenes videos with Affleck after the ad aired on Sunday, February 12.

Dunkin‘ teased the ad on social media. “Feelin’ like we could all use some Dunkin‘ today,” the coffee company shared on Instagram. “SOMETHING’S BEN BREWING. 2.12.23.”

According to the publication, while filming the commercial at a Medford, Massachusetts’ location, the actor greeted customers and served them coffee and donuts through the drive-thru.

The unsuspected customers were amazed to see Ben dispatching their orders at the window, wearing an employee uniform. The outlet informed that Affleck didn’t take people’s money and preferred to hand food and drinks free of charge.

To date, it is still unknown JLo’s participation in the spot.

Ben tends to buy at Dunkin’ a lot; when he and Lopez returned to California after eloping in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, the couple stopped at a shop to get some donuts and coffee, and then grab lunch with their kids at Huckleberry Café.