You can now channel JLo with your very own blingy tumbler

Jennifer Lopez and Guess are taking drinking to the next level! Following her iconic Super Bowl 2020 Halftime performance, the fashion house announced that fans can get a special edition blinged out tumbler, just like JLo’s. “Bling it on. Limited edition tumblers are here – tag someone who needs this! (now available with purchase online + stores). #JLOxGUESS.” The tumbler is all black with “JLO written in silver stones.” Remaining on brand, the trademark Guess logo sits below. JLo’s tumbler mugs have become an important staple in marking her milestone events.

Jennifer Lopez and Guess collaborated on new mug

In celebration of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Jenny from the Block songstress had a Pepsi blue and red cup made with the numbers “02 02 20.” The 50-year-old star also had one made for her film Hustlers,World of Dance and her It’s My Party Tour. Jennifer had a lot to celebrate as she and Shakira took the stage to perform during the iconic evening.

Just like her tumbler’s, the star was blinged out as she took the stage with Shakira, Bad Bunny and fellow Guess ambassador, J Balvin.

Following her performance, the Bronx legend took to her social media to thank her team for contributing to the big show. “Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined. I love you guys so much.”

The 50-year-old’s cups are a staple for her career milestones

On top of all the support from the thousand of fans, Jennifer’s family, including her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and step-daughter’s Natasha and Ella, couldn’t have been happier with the performance. “Jennifer is over the moon. I’m so happy for her,” 15-year-old Natasha said. “She’s so proud of herself and she should be.”