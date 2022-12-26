First look at Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and more in ‘That ’90s Show’

The original stars of ‘That 70’s Show’ are back! Fans of the iconic show are getting ready for the return of Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, and Topher Grace in the new Netflix series ‘That 90’s Show.’

A new storyline will follow Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia, who is ready to spend some time with her grandparents during the summer of 1995. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith are also returning to play their fan-favorite characters, Red and Kitty.

Leia will be making new friends in the neighborhood, and it will be her grandmother Kitty, who will be inviting the new group of friends into her home, introducing them to the legendary basement. The new cast can also be seen recreating one of the most iconic scenes of the original show.

Wilmer’s character Fez makes an appearance in the new series as Kitty’s hairdresser, displaying his unique charisma and unique voice. Tommy Chong will be reprising his role as the hippie Leo, and viewers are promised a lot of surprises with the arrival of new characters.

The Netflix series will be premiering on the popular streaming platform on January 10, with 10 half-hour episodes that will explore the 90’s decade and the relationship between some of our favorite characters.

‘That 90’s Show’ is filled with nostalgia, not only because it brings back the original characters, but also because Netflix did a great job at recreating the exact same sets from ‘That 70’s Show.’