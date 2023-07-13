We’ve all heard of music festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza, but there’s a new festival in town. On September 23, Mucho Gusto Fest, an all-ages music festival, is taking over Riverside, California, nestled within the Inland Empire. With international rhythms and an important message, the festival is a “celebration of music without borders that inspire change makers to become engaged advocates in the communities and causes that matter most to them.”





©Deladeso



Mucho Gusto Festival Line up

The festival’s organizer, Eduardo Valencia, tells HOLA! USA, he started MUCHO GUSTO from a “desire to create a space where our community, in the Inland Empire, feels celebrated. It serves as a crucial platform to honor diasporic music, immigrant communities, and the profound resilience that defines our region.”

With artists like La Perla, an all-woman trio from Colombia, Valencia says, “Our lineup reflects the diversity of our region, harmonizing various celebratory musical genres under one roof. From the irresistible rhythms of Mexican Quebraditas to the infectious beats of Dominican dembow, the soul-stirring melodies of Colombian Cumbia to the electrifying energy of West African Rock, Mucho Gusto Fest transcends borders and unites working-class migrant communities from all backgrounds.”

Tickets for the festival are only $30 for a limited time. Get to know the artists below.



