Premios Juventud Lineup: Get ready for electrifying performances from Danna Paola, Eslabon Armado, and more

Univision has just unveiled an extraordinary lineup of sensational performers for the highly anticipated 20th-anniversary celebration of Premios Juventud 2023.

Prepare to be mesmerized by an incredible array of talent, including international star Danna Paola, the renowned Mexican-American trio Eslabon Armado, Puerto Rican producer, singer, and rapper Farruko, Mexican sensation of Latin pop Sofía Reyes, and the prominent Chilean artist Denise Rosenthal.

©Getty Images



Get ready for electrifying performances from Danna Paola, Eslabon Armado, and more

Prepare for an unforgettable night of music, excitement, and electrifying performances that will leave you craving more. Premios Juventud 2023, the ultimate summer extravaganza, will ignite nationwide screens on Thursday, July 20.

Broadcasting live from the illustrious Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, the show will kick off at 7p/6c with the electrifying pre-show program, Noche de Estrellas, setting the stage for a thrilling night of entertainment.

And brace yourself for the exhilarating ‘Hora Loca’ (Crazy Hour), which will add an extra dose of fun and surprises to the celebration.

Danna Paola, the multifaceted Mexican actress, singer, and songwriter, will make her television debut at Premios Juventud with her latest single, “1Trago” (One Drink). Returning to the stage that catapulted her career, the immensely talented Sofía Reyes is set to captivate the audience with her infectious hit “Marte” (Mars).

Joining the festivities is the four-time Premios Juventud winner and global sensation Farruko, who will unleash his newest single, “Pasajero” (Passenger), alongside the chart-topping anthem “Esta Vida” (This Life).

Prepare to be enchanted as pop diva Denise Rosenthal graces the Premios Juventud stage for the first time. And get ready for a mind-blowing performance from the regional Mexican group Eslabon Armado, as they set the night on fire with their worldwide smash hit “Ella Baila Sola” (She Dances Alone), a dominating force on the industry’s most prestigious charts.

In keeping with the theme of inclusion, this year’s Premios Juventud places a spotlight on the power of self-expression with the motto “Exprésate a tu Manera” (Express Yourself Your Way).

Guiding us through this unforgettable celebration will be the esteemed hosts “La Princesa del Regional Mexicano” Ángela Aguilar and the talented actress and presenter Alejandra Espinoza.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event as Premios Juventud 2023 delivers an exhilarating showcase of talent, music, and unity. Get ready to immerse yourself in a night that will redefine the boundaries of entertainment and leave you wanting more.