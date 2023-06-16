Gloria Estefan makes history as first Latina inducted into songwriters Hall of Fame

Gloria Estefan just made history as the first Latina woman to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF). A grand ceremony took place yesterday, Thursday, June 15th, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York, where the Cuban-born singer-songwriter was honored alongside other celebrities such as Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg, Teddy Riley, and more.

With a career spanning over 40 years, Gloria first made an impact in the 1980s as the lead vocalist of the Miami Sound Machine, a band she co-founded with her husband, acclaimed producer Emilio Estefan. Following their group’s success, Gloria embarked on a solo career and has since established herself as a music icon.

According to Billboard, she has had 29 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with three reaching number one. “Anything for You” (1998), “Don’t Wanna Lose You” (1989), and “Coming Out of the Dark” (1991) are her tracks that topped the list. Furthermore, 30 of her songs have appeared on the Hot Latin Songs chart, including hits like “No me vuelvo a enamorar” and “Hotel Nacional.”

Despite her success, fame, and over 100 million albums sold worldwide, Gloria Estefan is not showing any signs of slowing down. Last year, she released a Christmas album, “Estefan Family Christmas”, with her family, and she also recorded the song “Gonna Be You” for the film “80 for Brady.” In addition, she returned to the big screen as an actress in the recent remake of the film “Father of the Bride”, in which she acted alongside Cuban-American actor Andy García.

“I still find great joy in songwriting, and it’s always a surprise when inspiration strikes,” Estefan commented in an interview with Billboard Español. “It’s wonderful that it has happened so often, and now I’m receiving this great recognition. As long as I have something to say, people will listen.”

In her interview with Billboard Español, the 65-year-old artist expressed her emotions upon receiving the award as an immigrant from Cuba. Gloria and her family relocated to Miami during the Cuban Revolution, embarking on a new life in the United States that entailed numerous sacrifices, including her father’s battle with multiple sclerosis.

“In this country, there’s the freedom to pursue any dreams. For me, lyrics and music were something I would sit down with, read who wrote it all, and absorb the lyrics! It helped me through very difficult times. As a young musician then, other people’s music was my lifeline, especially during tough moments with my father’s illness, music has always been the most beautiful thing in my life. So, for my songs to be that for others is truly special. It’s a privilege that I don’t take lightly,” she expressed.

