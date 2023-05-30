Bizarrap confirms collaboration with Peso Pluma: Find here when to enjoy

Bizarrap took to social media to announce his upcoming collaboration with Peso Pluma. The stars will launch “Session #55,” a news that has caused quite a commotion amongst their fans. Although their followers were initially uncertain about what was happening, they were relieved when the artist finally announced that the corrido singer would join him.

Bizarrap shared an original video to unveil this exciting news, in which he portrays a rat version of himself. The announcement video showcases Bizarrap’s journey to find the perfect beat as he ventures beyond his usual style. However, his quest is abruptly interrupted when a human wielding a broom threatens his life.

At this critical moment, a courageous mouse appears and rescues him, leading him to a small house adorned with various Mexican items. This mouse turns out to be none other than Peso Pluma, who helps Bizarrap discover the way to the desired musical concept.

The partnership between Bizarrap and Peso Pluma is expected to be an innovative and energetic fusion. Both artists have managed to capture the public’s attention with their unique styles, and now they are coming together to create something exceptional in the next Bizarrap session.

Fans are eagerly anticipating this preview and innovative video. The song is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 31st, though the exact launch time has yet to be disclosed by the talented Argentinian DJ.

There is speculation among fans that Bizarrap and Shakira may be teaming up to create a new hit song. The Colombian singer has caused a frenzy on social media by sharing a photo of herself with Bizarrap, who was recently recognized by Time Magazine as one of the Next Generation Leaders. Excitement is building among fans who are eagerly anticipating a potential follow-up to their previous joint effort, “Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”