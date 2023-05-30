Travis Scott teases a song with Bad Bunny at a club in Monaco©Getty Images
By Shirley Gómez

Travis Scott has been teasing his highly-anticipated album UTOPIA in recent weeks, generating excitement among his fans. He has even played a few songs for the Houston Astros, and some lucky industry insiders have had the chance to hear it before its public release, as reported by Hypebeast.

Recently, the rapper also previewed his upcoming collaboration with Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny at a club in Monaco. Although it is unclear whether the track will be included in UTOPIA, it has undoubtedly added to the anticipation among fans.

The artist has been keeping details of his upcoming album under wraps, only teasing it occasionally, leaving fans to speculate about what to expect. In the meantime, fans must make do with the previews until its release.

Bad Bunny recently broke records with his music. According to Spotify’s data, the Puerto Rican global sensation “broke the record for biggest streaming day for a male artist on Spotify in 2023 on May 19 (61.1 million).”

The milestone comes after his new single “Where She Goes” released on May 18. The tune surprised fans, not only due to its title but also because it had hints of EDM.

Bad Bunny also made headlines after attending the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco where he had the opportunity to meet with Mexican superstar Sergio “Checo” Perez at Red Bull Racing Land.

The Mexican driver had a great time hanging out with the singer and even shared a video of their day together. Benito also had the opportunity to try on a suit and a helmet and even sat inside one of the speedy vehicles.


