Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son officially named Aire Webster

Celebrities offspring’s names are constantly scrutinized, debated, and often questioned. Such is the case with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s 20-month-old son, who is now officially named Aire Webster. After filing a petition in March, the former couple was granted permission to change this name from Wolf Jacques Webster.

The 26-year-old reality TV star and beauty mogul took to the virtual courtroom to testify for the court hearing, while 32-year-old rapper, with whom she shares their five-year-old daughter Stormi, was notably absent. According to court documents obtained by People, Travis was promptly notified of the name change request and did not file any objections, resulting in the petition’s approval.

“The Court finds that the other parent was timely notified and has not filed an objection. There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted,” read the court documents.

The decision to change their son’s name was not taken lightly. In March, the couple applied to officially alter their son’s name, citing regret over their initial choice of Wolf Jacques Webster. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the couple explained, “[Kylie and Travis] regret the initial name choice of Wolf Jacques Webster. Now that Petitioners have had the chance to spend time with their baby, they believe the name Aire Webster is a better fit.”

Kylie Jenner initially revealed the name change informally a few weeks after her son was born in February 2022. However, she made the official announcement in January, officially welcoming Aire Webster into the world.

The name change of a celebrity’s child often sparks conversations about the power and influence of popular culture on naming trends. It’s not uncommon for stars to opt for unique or unconventional names for their offspring, which can subsequently lead to a surge in popularity for those names in the general population.

The mythological meaning of the name “Aire”

Aire is a nonbinary name that is the literal translation of air in Spanish. In Hebrew means strength, courage, and fearlessness. In Irish translates to care or attention. Aire is an outdated spelling of “air,” therefore, the correct way to pronounce Kylie Jenner’s son’s name in English is Air.

Aire Webster was born on a palindrome date ( 2.2.2022) which means it is unique! Jenner also gave birth on a Tuesday —or should we say on a “Twosday”? The date fell on the second day of the week, making it even more special.