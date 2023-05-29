Gerard Piqué spotted with Clara Chía at Coldplay’s show in Barcelona

Coldplay’s concert in Barcelona brought thousands of fans eager to witness one of Chris Martin’s powerful live performances. In the crowd were none other than Shakira’s ex, Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chía. The couple, who appeared to be on a double date with Ana Tormo, who works with Piqué, and her husband Albert, were seen hand in hand at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, where the British band played.

©GrosbyGroup



Gerard Piqué spotted with Clara Chía at Coldplay - May 2023

The couple, photographed smiling as they walked into the venue, remained silent and made no comments about the recent controversy surrounding the athlete, sparked by his ex-partner Shakira’s latest song, which featured their children in the music video. In the music video for Shakira’s latest release, “Acróstico,” Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, are seen singing with their mom. The song is said to be a dedication from the Colombian singer to her children. It was reported that Piqué was unaware that his children would be making the public appearance and is contemplating taking legal action against his ex.

Fans of the former football athlete and the Colombian singer couldn’t help but draw a parallel between this recent outing with his girlfriend and a memorable one he shared with his ex. They recalled when Piqué attended a Coldplay concert with Shakira in May 2016, when the British band visited Barcelona that year.

©GrosbyGroup



Shakira and Pique at the Coldplay concert in May 2016

In 2016, Shakira took to Instagram to share a photo of the two enjoying concert. She wrote, “Awesome concert! Thanks @coldplay and Chris for the Amazing hospitality!”. She also then shared of video of the two singing in unision, a moment, their fans have not forgotten.

Piqué and Clara Chía’s relationship

Since their relationship became public, Piqué and Clara Chía have kept a low profile, rarely sharing photos of their life on social media. Only on two occasions have they made their affection known: first, in January of this year, and second, shortly after Shakira’s latest release, “Acróstico,” that showcased the Colombian singer and their children singing together.

Recently, the couple made headlines again when Spanish media, El Confidencial, reported that the couple was seen at an upscale jewelry store. The intriguing outing ignited speculation about a potential engagement, leaving many asking if they were taking the next step in their relationship.